For Jane de Leon, being part of 'Ang Probinsyano' is a dream come true

Jane de Leon in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano"



MANILA -- It was a dream come true for Jane de Leon to be part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Friday during a media conference, de Leon admitted that back when she was still new in show business, she already wanted to be part of Dreamscape Entertainment's long-running series.

"Nai-imagine ko ang sarili ko 'ano kaya if ever kapag magiging part ako ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' ano kaya ang magiging role ko?' Kasi grabe nag-start 'yon 15 years old ako noon, 15 or 16 ako. So kung magiging part ako noon, ano ang magiging role ko, ganyan. Kaya nung sinabi ng management na magiging part ako tapos 'yung role ay sobrang nagustuhan ko. May pagkabrusko kasi si Captain Lia Mante, sobrang approve talaga sa akin," de Leon said, referring to her character, a member of Black Ops unit.

"Siyempre nasanay po kasi ako sa kapatid-kapatid, estudyante, doon po kasi ako nagsimula. Pero sa akin bida o kontrabida ay okay sa akin basta maging part ako ng show," de Leon added.

De Leon was introduced in the hit series last January 11.

According to de Leon, she's looking forward into doing more scenes with lead actor Coco Martin, whom she described as kind and gentleman.

De Leon also noted that being in "Ang Probinsyano" will also help prepare her for the physical demands of the upcoming Darna series.

"Unang-una 'yung physical po talaga, 'yung endurance ko, sobrang kailangan ko. Kasi matagal po akong nag-stay sa bahay. Bawal lumabas. So kailangan ko pong tumakbo ulit, mag-exercise, hindi lang po sa pagbubuhat, and siyempre 'yung pag-aarte ulit," de Leon said.

"Marami po akong natutunan. Sa buhay pa lang ni CM (Coco Martin) doon pa lang sa loob ng set, marami po (akong natutunan)," she added.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

