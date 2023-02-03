MANILA – Living up to her billing, Moira dela Torre pierced the emotions of her audience through heartbreaking songs at the Araneta Coliseum during her concert Friday night.

In a sold out show at the Big Dome, Dela Torre performed her hit “hugot” songs, as well as her new singles that all appeared to be hinting at failed romance.

As seen in some of the clips uploaded by Araneta Coliseum on its Facebook page, the Kapamilya singer sang the revised version of “Tagpuan” – a song she collaborated with her estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre opened the show with her painful song “Paubaya”, the music video for which featured former couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Dela Torre further moved the audience when she sang a new song that talks about wasting five years of her life with a person who made mistakes many times.

“Wasted five years of my life... you said you made a mistake but darling it's a shame cause you didn't do it only one time,” the song goes.

Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda and Ice Seguerra also joined Dela Torre on stage.

In January, Dela Torre debuted on "ASAP Natin 'To" a tune updating her past songs that were co-written with Hernandez.

Titled "ikaw at sila," the song is the first single from dela Torre's upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — both compositions she made with Hernandez.

Dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation in May 2022, with the latter admitting he head been unfaithful to his wife.

Both "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" were personal compositions that marked milestones in the relationship of the former couple.

The concert at the Big Dome kicked off Dela Torre's first-ever world tour in the US, Canada and the Middle East.

Moira Tour 2023 will start on Feb. 10 and will run until April 1.

RELATED VIDEO: