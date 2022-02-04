Diether Ocampo in recovery after road crash

Diether Ocampo was driving the SUV that figured in a road crash in Makati City early Friday. FILE/ Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actor Diether Ocampo is in recovery after figuring in a road crash early Friday, his talent agency confirmed.

In a statement to ABS-CBN News, Star Magic said Ocampo is “currently recovering in the hospital following a vehicular accident this morning.”

Ocampo, 48, was driving a sport utility vehicle or SUV around 12:40 a.m. along Osmeña Highway in Makati City, when the accident occurred.

Sugatan ang aktor na si Diether Ocampo matapos bumangga ang minamaneho niyang SUV sa isang garbage truck sa Osmeña Highway, Makati City.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/BwkinnVI9H — Lady Vicencio (@lady_vicencio) February 3, 2022

Ocampo’s vehicle hit a parked garbage truck, which caused significant damage to the actor’s car.

A medical team of Philippine Red Cross responded to the incident, and rushed Ocampo, who had visible injuries, to the hospital.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask for prayers for his speedy recovery,” Star Magic said. — with a report from Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

