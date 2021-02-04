‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’: Meet the 10 celebrities competing in 2021 edition

Geneva Cruz is one of 10 celebrities participating in the 2021 edition of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The local edition of “Your Face Founds Familiar” finally introduced on Thursday the 10 celebrities competing in its upcoming third season.

Revealed in the ABS-CBN’s program’s latest trailer, the stars facing the “Iconator” are Geneva Cruz, Jhong Hilario, Klarisse de Guzman, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Vivoree Esclito, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

As in the global format, “Your Face Sounds Familiar” gathers celebrities who will impersonate local and international music icons, in the hope of bagging the grand prize.

The Philippine version debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — two regular and two “Kids” editions.

🎭 Sila ang sampung Celebrity Performers na magiging Ka-Face na, at Ka-sound pa ng mga sikat na music icons! ❤️🧡💛



Abangan sina Geneva Cruz, I-Dolls, Lie Reposposa, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Vivoree, Klarisse De Guzman at Jhong Hilario sa Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 3! pic.twitter.com/5yf43tHXrT — FaceSoundsFamiliarPH (@YourFacePH) February 4, 2021

Past winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” include Melai Cantiveros, Denise Laurel, Awra Briguela, and the TNT Boys.

Music veterans Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, and Ogie Aldcasid will return as judges, this time with Luis Manzano as host. Jed Madela and Nyoy Volante are also back as mentors.

Scheduled to premiere this month, “Your Face Sounds Familiar” will be available to view on free TV (A2Z), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

