New season of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ to air in February

The Philippine version of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ has staged a total of four seasons since 2015. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” the hit musical impersonation contest, is returning with a fresh season in February, ABS-CBN has announced.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — two regular and two “Kids” editions.

The upcoming regular season will gather anew several celebrities, who will impersonate local and and international music icons, in the hope of bagging the grand prize.

Music veterans Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, and Ogie Aldcasid will return as judges, this time with Luis Manzano as host, according to a teaser released over the weekend.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Past winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” include Melai Cantiveros, Denise Laurel, Awra Briguela, and the TNT Boys.

The new season’s celebrity contestants have you to be announced.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” will be available to view on free TV (A2Z), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC