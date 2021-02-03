Park Shin-hye returns with Netflix sci-fi fantasy series 'Sisyphus'

MANILA - Korean actress Park Shin-hye will be returning to the small screen with the sci-fi fantasy series "Sisyphus".

Park plays the role of Kang Seo-hae, an elite warrior from the future who returned to help a genius engineer named Han Tae-sul, played by actor Cho Seung-woo.

This is the first time that Park and Cho will be working together on a television series.

Park is known for her roles in the series "The Heirs", "Pinocchio", "Doctors" and "Memories of the Alhambra", as well as her role in the 2020 film "#Alive".

"Sisyphus" will be available on Netflix starting February 17.