Netflix announces return of 'Lupin'

MANILA -- Netflix announced Friday that the French series "Lupin" is set to return later this year.

In a statement, the streaming service said new season of "Lupin" is scheduled for a Summer 2021 release.

It added that the five new episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard ("The Climb") and Hugo Gélin ("Love at Second Sight").

Handout

"Lupin" is described by Netflix as "a contemporary retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief and master of disguise."

It stars Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab.

