‘Ang Probinsyano’: Cardo mourns Alyana’s death in tearful episode

The usually action-packed “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” opted for a somber presentation on Wednesday, as Cardo (Coco Martin) mourned the death of his wife Alyana (Yassi Pressman).

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the February 3 episode, titled “Paghihirap,” Cardo was led to the wake of Alyana, having just woken after days in recovery from his injuries.

Without uttering a word, Cardo could only break down in tears as he hugged the casket of Alyana.

Watch more in iWantTFC

He also faced his wife’s mother, Virgie (Shameine Buencamino), who had long disapproved of Cardo’s relationship with Alyana and who now blamed him for her daughter’s death.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).