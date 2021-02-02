‘Ang Probinsyano’: Cardo is told Alyana is dead in heartbreaking scene

Cardo (Coco Martin) is told that his wife Alyana (Yassi Pressman) has died, in the February 2 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

After days of being unconscious, Cardo (Coco Martin) has woken to the harrowing news of Alyana’s (Yassi Pressman) death, in the heartbreaking episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Tuesday.

In the episode, titled “Paggising,” members of Task Force Agila dread informing Cardo of Alyana’s passing once he regains consciousness, recalling that he has already lost so many dear to him, including his son.

Finally waking, Cardo immediately notices the empty bed beside him, and asks for Alyana. Initially speechless, Delfin (Jaime Fabregas) musters the courage to tell his grandson the truth: Alyana is gone.

In the final scene of the episode, an inconsolable Cardo fights against getting restrained by his companions, weakened only by injuries he has yet to fully recover from.

A teaser for the Wednesday episode shows Cardo seeing for the first time Alyana’s body at her wake, and coming face to face with his wife’s family who now blames him for her death.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

