Valentina is back, crosses paths with Darna anew

Photo from Kapamilya Online Channel YouTube

MANILA – Heneral Borgo has been successful in resurrecting Valentina and commanded the villain to get Darna for him.

On Friday’s episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Valentina (Janella Salvador) rose from the dead and vowed her allegiance to Heneral Borgo (Richard Quan).

This made Borgo’s group even more deadly as he threatened to destroy the entire city of Nueva Esperanza should Darna (Jane de Leon) decline to surrender the white stone.

He even gave the super heroine an ultimatum to surrender before attacking the city and its people.

True to his words, Borgo sent the Super Soldiers to Nueva Esperanza the next day and continued their rampage against the people.

In the final scene of the episode, Darna, who came to stop the Super Soldiers’ onslaught, met Valentina once again.

Last week, Valentina was killed in an explosion caused by Super Soldiers – just after she found out that her best friend Narda is her nemesis Darna too.

“Darna” is entering its final week on Monday.

The series is available weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.

