'Darna': Super soldiers wreak havoc in Nueva Esperanza

Super soldiers invade Nueva Esperanza in the February 1 episode of 'Mars Ravelo's Darna.' ABS-CBN

The super soldiers led by Borgo (Richard Quan) wreaked havoc in Nueva Esperanza, in the Martean menace's attempt to lure Darna (Jane de Leon) and bring her down.

In the Wednesday episode of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Hergis (Joko Diaz) and Luna's (Kira Balinger) escape from captivity triggered Borgo to unleash his plan of sowing chaos.

"Kailangan ninyong magkaisa," he told his super soldiers. "May iisa kayong misyon, ang paluhurin ang siyudad na ito sa harap ko. Sige na, lumakad na kayo."

Arthur (Eric Fructuoso) contaminated the water in the town, while Maisha (Dawn Chang) made the citizens of Nueva Esperanza jump off a building.

Andre (Young JV), meanwhile, attempted to attack Narda's grandmother Roberta (Rio Locsin) but Brian (Joshua Garcia) distracted him to miss the shot.

Going by the teaser of Thursday's episode, Brian's loyalty to Borgo will be tested by being given the choice to shoot Roberta. Doing so will further his mission to infiltrate Borgo's operations; otherwise, he risks exposing himself as a spy sent by Darna.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

