MANILA – Pokwang got candid about the real reason why she ended her relationship with Lee O’Brian.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, a tearful Pokwang revealed that a confrontation about their business venture cost her relationship with O’Brian, adding that he took offense when she questioned him.

The comedienne said it was she who financed the business.

“Karapatan ko kasi bilang partner mo sa negosyo na malaman, 'Ano na tayo? Nasaan na tayo? Anong nangyayari?' Nagpapa-update lang naman ako sa kanya na, feeling ko, karapatan ko 'yon. Ang dating sa kanya agad... hindi niya nagustuhan,” Pokwang said.

“Halos one year na akong walang naririnig... Normal lang naman 'yon, e. 'Nung last month, ito ang gastos natin.' 'Yun lang naman ang hinihingi ko. 'Yun lang naman. Hindi niya nagustuhan. Parang ang dating sa kanya, hinuhusgahan ko na siya agad. Parang tinanggalan niya ako ng karapatan na malaman.”

This was the reason they decided to end their relationship, she said.

Pokwang also admitted that she was hoping that O’Brian would still fix their relationship.

A tearful Pokwang said that as a mother, she wanted their daughter Malia to have a complete family. This was also the reason why she lied in many interviews about the real reason for their breakup.

“Bilang isang ina, umaasa ako na maaayos pa kami. Kahit ang sakit-sakit na sa akin. Kailangan ka magsinungaling kasi umaasa ako na aayusin pa niya. Magkakaayos pa kami,” she said.

“Oo naghiwalay kami pero marami akong binigay na chance. Marami akong signal na binigay sa kaniya na 'please, ayusin mo naman ito para kay Malia.'”

Pokwang added that they were already not on speaking terms even before she confronted her about the business.

“Parang nawala na 'yung respeto. Bago pa mangyari 'yung confrotation sa negosyo, 'di na kami nag-uusap. We don't exist to each other. Nagsasalubong kami sa hagdan, parang wala. Parang nabalewala 'yung mga sinacrifice ko,” she said.

Today, Pokwang is no longer keen on rekindling her romance with O’Brian.

“Feeling ko hindi niya ako minahal talaga. Feeling ko nagkaanak lang kami pero dahil nandiyan na 'yan (Malia),” she added.

Pokwang and O'Brien were separated since November 2021 although the comedienne previously said that they parted ways on good terms.

Rumors about their fallout first circulated after netizens noticed that Pokwang changed the brand name of their food business to “Mamang Pokwang” from “Pok-Lee.”

