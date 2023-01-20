Did Pokwang reveal ex-partner Lee O'Brian dating anew?

Photos from Pokwang and Lee O'Brian's Instagram accounts

MANILA – It seems that there is no more chance for comedienne Pokwang and Lee O’Brian to get back together.

This after Pokwang hinted at the comment section in one of her posts that O’Brian is already seeing a new woman.

“Wala na po hahhahahaaahaa may nilalandi na sya hahahhahhahahaa hindi nag effort na lunukin ang pride chicken para kay tisay,” she replied to Kim Atienza’s comment.

Pokwang reminded netizens and customers that her joint business venture with O’Brian is already closed.

She warned some buyers, who are still purchasing “Poklee Food Products” online, against scammers.

“One year na wala ang Poklee Food products sarado na po ito at wag na po kayo mag message or umorder ng aming produkto sa messenger, sa shoppee at Lazada dahil ibang brand po idedeliver sa inyo PLEASE! magbasa kayo tapos magagalit kayo kapag na scam kayo! matagal na wala yan po,” she said.

Pokwang and O'Brien have separated since November 2021 although the comedienne stressed that they parted ways on good terms.

She also has no qualms about O’Brian visiting their home to see their daughter Malia.

She even shared a glimpse of hetr daughters’ US trip with O’Brian’s family in the United States, indicating their co-parenting setup.

Rumors about their fallout first circulated after netizens noticed that Pokwang changed the brand name of their food business to “Mamang Pokwang” from “Pok-Lee.”

