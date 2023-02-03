MANILA – After their historic reunion last December, members of the Eraserheads have crossed paths anew for a good cause – to help Parokya ni Edgar’s guitarist, who is battling pneumonia.

Parokya vocalist Chito Miranda took to Instagram to share that Eheads are auctioning a D&D acoustic guitar signed by Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan, and Buddy Zabala.

The bidding will start at P50,000 with all the money going straight to the hospital bills of Gab Chee Kee, who was diagnosed with lymphoma-induced pneumonia and has been in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The bidding will begin on February 4, noontime, and will last for 10 days.

“This is for Gab. Etong D&D guitar na 'to was designed by Gab himself (kaya green kasi favorite nya si Green Latern),” Miranda said in the caption.

Miranda also confessed that they are big fans of the iconic '90s band.

“Malamang alam naman ninyo na sobrang fans kami ng Eheads... lalo na kam ni Gab (si Gab ang unang nagparinig sa akin ng Eheads nung 3rd year high school kami... at nasira na ang ulo ko sa kanila ever since),” he narrated.

“Sila talaga ang isa sa pinakamalaking dahilan kung bakit binuo namin ang Parokya.”

Parokya also had their first front act experience with Eraserheads before, making them their inspiration as a band.

“Ngayon, nagbigay na naman sila ng panibagong dahilan kung bakit sila ang ultimate idol namin. Maraming salamat, mga idol,” Miranda added.

Earlier this month, Miranda took the opportunity to ask friends and the public to pitch in financially to help defray Chee Kee's mounting hospital bills, as the band gears up to play benefit gigs for its guitarist.

