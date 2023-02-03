MANILA -- Singer-host Billy Crawford has released a digital single "Love is in the Air," which is now available on all streaming platforms.

Crawford shared his newest music to his fans through a social media post on Thursday.

Crawford's wife Coleen Garcia also congratulated her husband as she helped promote his single via a post on Instagram.

"The song is super GV and perfect for this season of love," she wrote as she shared some clips from their trip to Vigan a few days ago, where they shot the music video for the song.

Crawford's last music release was the sing “Filipina Girl,” a collaboration with James Reid and Marcus Davis Jr., released in 2019.

Crawford recently made headlines when he won in the French version of "Dancing with the Stars."

