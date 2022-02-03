ABS-CBN will co-produce a US series about a Filipino crime kingpin and his family, who rule over a town in Los Angeles. Only Human Productions/ FILE: Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News



MANILA — ABS-CBN continues to expand its international partnerships to produce its latest global offering, about a Filipino family’s rule over a Los Angeles town.

The project, titled “Concepción,” was first revealed by Deadline.

Filipino-American actor Reggie Lee, who recently starred in the US legal drama series “All Rise,” and Filipino-American film producer Jeremiah Abraham, whose recent credits include “Yellow Rose” and “Lingua Franca,” are collaborating with ABS-CBN on “Concepción.”

“I am thrilled that ABS-CBN Corporation, with their wealth of resources in the Philippines, is joining us in this journey to hopefully bring this first Filipino-American drama with its dynamic scope and universal values to screens,” Lee said, as quoted by Deadline.

Abraham added: “Asian-Americans have a wealth of stories and experiences that Hollywood has only begun to acknowledge. I’m glad to produce such a unique project that I’m sure will captivate audiences everywhere.”

Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production, touted the quality to be expected of a Kapamilya title made global through the network’s new partnerships.

“As one of the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment organizations, ABS-CBN Corporation is excited to collaborate on ‘Concepción.’ It represents the highest quality of Filipino content made for a global audience and we hope to find a distribution partner to help bring this story to life,” he said.

Set alternately between 1992 and 2020, the series is billed as a family crime drama centering on the titular Paulo “Lolo Pepe” Concepción and his kin, who rule over Historic Filipinotown or HiFi in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

In the series, Lolo Pepe has built a “vast criminal empire through small-business extortion, gambling, racketeering, and most of all the street sales of ‘shabu.’”

Penned by Lynn Harrod, who is co-showrunner with creator Craig Obligacion Wilson, the story “seeks to examine the world of an Asian-American crime patriarch, a world of drugs and money, but also heritage and pride, viewed through origins, history, choices and consequences,” according to Deadline.

Also attached as producer is Nathan McCoy, with Only Human Productions credited as the production company.

“Concepción” is ABS-CBN’s latest international co-production after the likes of “Almost Paradise,” and the recently announced “Cattleya Killer.”