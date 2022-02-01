MANILA -- Singer Jessa Zaragoza received tributes from her husband and daughter as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, January 31.

Posting snaps of Zaragoza, singer Dingdong Avanzado shared his sweet greeting for his wife on her special day.

"To the woman that I swore to love 'til the end of time, wishing you a truly meaningful and happy birthday," he said.

"I will love you... Always!" he added.

Zaragoza and Avanzado's daughter, Jayda, for her part said she is blessed "to have the mother-daughter relationship that we do."

"Happy birthday to my ate -- este nanay ko," the young singer said in jest in her post, which showed photos of them together.

"I've said it before and you already know the rest, but I love you so much!" Jayda added. "Hope you enjoy my little surprise filled with your fave things!"

Meanwhile, the "Bakit Pa" hitmaker marked her special day through a post on her personal Instagram page.

Avanzado and Zaragoza tied the knot in 2001 at Christ the King Church in Quezon City.

They welcomed their first and only child, Jayda, two years later.

