After MMFF, ‘Love At First Stream’ gets streaming date

MANILA — “Love At First Stream” is finally set to stream online, a month after it competed in the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

YOU DESERVE KILIG AND SO MUCH MORE THIS VALENTINE'S! 😘💙



Kaya we bring you LOVE AT FIRST STREAM, a Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina movie FOR EVERYONE, streaming on FEBRUARY 9!



Book your tickets now at https://t.co/5v6k9xaQGS !#ILAFSYoukumu pic.twitter.com/n0lLsykMM0 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) February 1, 2022

The Cathy Garcia-Molina film will kick off its digital run via KTX.ph on February 9, producers Star Cinema and Kumu announced on Tuesday.

“Love At First Stream” follows the love stories of characters portrayed by Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings, and Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo.

The romcom film scored a total of seven nominations at the MMFF, including best picture and best actress for Daniela Stranner.

It also scored nods for best screenplay, best production design, best editing, best original theme song, and best visual effects.

As an entry to the MMFF, “Love At First Stream” exclusively screened in cinemas starting Christmas Day until January 7.