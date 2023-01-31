Janella Salvador proud of 'Be Careful with My Heart' sister Mutya Orquia

Janella Salvador and Mutya Orquia. Photos from JRB Creative Production.

MANILA -- Actress Janelle Salvador said Monday she is proud of her "Darna" co-star Mutya Orquia.

Salvador said she saw Orquia's growth as an actress since they played sisters on the hit series "Be Careful With My Heart" in 2012.

"Actually, hindi kami nakapag-eksena. We never had a scene together. Hindi rin kami magkasama sa location, usually. So, hindi kami masyadong nakapag-usap," Salvador said.

"I'm so proud of her. She's blossoming into such a beautiful like lady," she added.

"Thank you, Ate. Ate Nikki," Orquia replied.

Mutya was only 4 when she starred in 2011 series "Mutya." She then joined the cast of "My Binondo Girl." Like Jaranilla, Orquia was also a part of "Goin' Bulilit."

She is best known for her character in "Be Careful With My Heart" as Abby. She was also one of the stars in 2019 family drama "Pamilya Ko."

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

