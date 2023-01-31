Jane de Leon proud of 'Darna' stint, thanks crew for hard work

Jane De Leon. Photo from JRB Creative Production.

MANILA -- Actress Jane De Leon is proud of her stint as Darna as the series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" is set to conclude in two weeks.

In a press conference on Monday, De Leon lauded the hard work of the crew during its nearly 6-month run.

"Siyempre, masaya rin ako kasi alam kong worth it lahat ng pinaghirapan ng mga tao sa 'Darna,' especially sa mga tao sa likod ng camera," she said.

"Katulad ng sinabi ko kanina, it's been four years na nandito na sa sitwasyon na 'to and I'm glad na binigyan ako ng strength ni Lord na matapos 'tong show na 'to," she added.

De Leon added that "Darna" still has a lot to offer. "It's sad, actually, kasi alam ko na marami pa kaming maibubuga and marami pa kaming kwento na mase-share sa maraming tao," she said.

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

The komiks superhero's TV comeback materialized three years after de Leon was first introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

