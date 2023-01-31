Zaijian Jaranilla and Mutya Orquia. Photo from JRB Creative Production.

MANILA -- Former child stars Mutya Orquia and Zaijian Jaranilla shared how they adjusted in their new roles as teens in "Darna."

In a press conference on Monday, Orquia said she was shy at first as her character Trisha has a different relationship with Ding (Jaranilla) compared to their roles as child actors.

"Nahihiya po ako kasi noon super kuya-kuya ko siya. Kuya po talaga ang tingin ko sa kanya before eh ngayon hindi pwedeng ganoon 'yung tingin ko sa kanya sa screen," Orquia said.

"Kailangan parang tropa po 'yung tingin ko sa kanya sa screen," she added.

Orquia said Jaranilla really helped her to get into her character and become more comfortable.

"Medyo na-relax din po ako kasi nakikipag-communicate rin po siya. Hindi po siya 'yung 'ah kaya mo na 'yan, bahala ka, may sarili ako.' Kumbaga sinasabi niya kung may suggestion din po siya sana," she said.

Jaranilla said it's always his way of care to help co-actors during shoots.

"Metikuloso po ako sa mga eksena kasi kung ano po 'yung sinabi ni direk, 'yun 'yung gagawin. Siguro 'yung working relationship ni Mutya, ako rin hindi nahirapan kasi nagkasama na kami sa 'Ikaw Ay Pag-ibig.' 'Yung communication po talaga sobrang importante 'yun," she said.

Orquia is known for her role as Abigail in "Be Careful With My Heart" while Jaranilla rose to fame as Santino in "May Bukas Pa."

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

