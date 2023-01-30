Darna (Jane de Leon) is shocked to see Brian’s (Joshua Garcia) apparent betrayal in the January 30 episode of ‘Darna.’ ABS-CBN

In a twist leading up to the conclusion of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” the crime-fighting duo and romantic leads portrayed by Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia became foes, as seen in the action-packed episode of the primetime series that aired Monday.

Outnumbered by “super soldiers” sent by Borgo (Richard Quan) to kill her, Darna (de Leon) had no problem fending them off — that is, until she received a blow to her back from a fourth enemy.

Turning around, Darna was shocked to see Brian (Joshua Garcia), equipped with a superpowered bow and blaming her for bringing chaos to Nueva Esperanza.

The ensuing battle, where Brian also took aim at the super soldiers, resulted in Noah (Paolo Gumabao) apparently dying as he turned to ash.

As Darna sought to protect civilians caught in the crossfire, the remaining super soldiers — Ali and Andre — captured a wounded Brian and fled just before the heroine could stop them.

A teaser for the Tuesday episode showed Borgo recruiting Brian into his ranks, with a glimpse of the hero cop garbed in his own “super soldier” armor.

It remains to be seen what pushed Brian to “harm” Darna, and whether the former lovers have gone their separate ways for good.

The death of Noah and the apparent betrayal of Brian came two weeks before the scheduled conclusion of “Darna,” which has been airing on primetime for half a year.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.