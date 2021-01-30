What to expect from ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ grand finals in new normal

‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ will hold the grand finals week of its fourth season starting February 1. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Tawag ng Tanghalan” will stage starting February 1 its weeklong finale, which, despite new-normal limitations, still promises the same “grandness” long-time viewers expect from prior seasons.

On February 6, the “It’s Showtime” segment will name its fourth grand champion, after Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).

In past seasons, the final showdown was held at a separate venue from the “It’s Showtime” studio, to reflect its significance.

The Newport Performing Arts Theater, for instance, saw Belleza’s winning moment, while Aliw Theater and the Caloocan Sports Complex were the backdrop of Berdin and Duran’s launch to stardom, respectively.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has meant scaling the finale week to the limitations of entertainment production under the new normal. Perhaps the defining difference is the lack of a live audience that would cheer on their bets.

These adjustments, however, does not make the upcoming finale any less grand, as the program’s business unit head, Reily Santiago, assured viewers on Saturday.

“Pinaghandaan ng programa, at pati ng contestants ang kanilang mga piyesa. In terms of bigness, how we wish that we could celebrate as the traditional ‘TNT’ grand finals,” he told ABS-CBN News during a virtual conference for the singing contest.

“But due to the limitations in the COVID safety protocols, kailangan naming i-control ‘yung aming magiging environment. Though makakasiguro ‘yung viewers natin, that the same experience will be felt all throughout the week. Expect the grandness of the ‘TNT’ finals.

“Ibigay natin sa mga contestants ang kanilang moment para ipakita ang kanilang galing, dahil ito na ‘yung final stretch. We wish them all good luck,” he said.

“It’s Showtime” business unit head Reily Santiago shares what to expect from grand finals week of Tawag ng Tanghalan, which will kick off on February 1. Viewers will experience same level of “bigness” as in past seasons, despite new-normal limitations, he says. #TNTOnlineMediaCon pic.twitter.com/uIh0XFInwX — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) January 30, 2021

Battling out for the title are nine contenders, narrowed down from hundreds who performed on the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” stage in the past year: Rachell Laylo, Rica Mae Maer, Emmar Cabilogan, Nikole Kyle Bernido, Makki Lucino, JM Yosures, Donna Gift Ricafrente, Mara Tumale, and Ayegee Paredes.

“Punong Hurado” Rey Valera will be joined by several other celebrity judges, both physically and virtually, in scoring the performances. The average score from the judges will comprise 50% of the final score — the other half being votes from viewers.

Performances across the week will narrow down the finalists to the top three in “Huling Tapatan” on Saturday, February 6.

The grand champion will win P1 million, a brand new house and lot from Lessandra worth P2 million, a recording contract with Star Music, a management contract with Star Magic, and a trophy crafted by renowned artist Toym Imao.

Viewers can watch “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime” via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

