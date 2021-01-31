Regine Velasquez, The Juans collaborate for a heartfelt rendition of 'Istorya'

MANILA - Regine Velasquez and The Juans collaborated on Sunday for a heartfelt concert treat.

Taking the “ASAP Natin To” stage together for the first time, Velasquez and the band did a powerful rendition of “Istorya.”

The song was originally recorded and popularized by The Juans in 2017, and Velasquez did a cover of it and released it as a single in May last year.

Velasquez first performed the song during her “Iconic” concert with Sharon Cuneta in October 2019. She sang it again during her online birthday concert last April 25.

In a past interview with PEP, The Juans vocalist Carl Guevarra recalled his conversation with Velasquez about the song when their band first appeared on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

"I personally approached her and thanked her for singing our song. But to my surprise, she said, ‘Ako nga ang dapat mag-thank you for letting me sing it.’ We were blown away by her humility, and she’s very appreciative of our music. So, talagang grateful po kami kay Miss Regine, not just for singing our song but for opening doors for us as well," he said.

According to Gueverra, it’s every songwriter’s dream to have a famous singer perform his or her composition.

“Totally it’s a dream come true for me. Feeling ko nga po, nasa panaginip lang ako. For The Juans, of course, we’re so honored to have the Asia’s Songbird revive our song and gave it her own flavor. Mas nakaka-inspire po sumulat nang sumulat and to work even harder,” he said.

