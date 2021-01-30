Behind the Music: 'Everlasting Love' by The CompanY

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- When he was thinking of a name for his vocal group, Moy Ortiz, the original member of the premier a capella group The CompanY, got the idea from the 1971 musical of Stephen Sondheim, “Company.”

“That musical talked about friendships, bonds, marriages,” he told ABS-CBN News. “It talked about a group of tight-knit friends which was exactly who we were in 1985.”

The founding members of The CompanY were real-life barkada from the Ateneo College Glee Club (ACGC). “No one auditioned,” Ortiz recalled. “It was just our clique in the choir that decided to try to do a splinter group from the ACGC.

“In 2019, it was full circle moment for The CompanY, when current members OJ Mariano and Sweet Plantado played the lead roles in the Philippine production of Sondheim’s musical, ‘Company,’ staged at the Maybank Theater at BGC [Bonifacio Global City].”

Although they started back in 1985, more than three decades ago, it wasn’t until 1991 when The CompanY released its debut album, “’Yon Na,” under Ivory Records. “By the time we got our recording contract, we were already performing mostly jazz and a capella repertoire for five years,” Ortiz said.

The 11-track album carried The CompanY’s first big hit, “Everlasting Love,” which Ortiz wrote with Luigi De Dios (music) and Rina Cañiza (lyrics).

“’Everlasting Love’ was a drastic change for The CompanY because the song was mainstream and commercial pop,” Ortiz said. “The group and our record producer, the late Margo M. Gallardo, made conscious and deliberate choice to pivot to material that would be more accessible and commercial.”

When The CompanY was gathering materials for its debut album, “Everlasting Love” was submitted as a demo by Cañiza. “By time, Rina had already written hits for Joey Albert, Jose Mari Chan, etc.,” Ortiz remembered.

“The CompanY liked the songs of Joey Albert and JMC,” Ortiz said. “They were commercial but will not ‘baduy’ from our point of view.

“We felt The CompanY could gradually shift to more commercial material similar to the two OPM artists who were commercially successful and still perceived as classy.”

Cañiza submitted the demo under the original title, “Love Lasts.” Ortiz gave the demo to their record producer, Gallardo. “Margot saw the commercial potential of the song,” Ortiz said. “It reminded her of the pop hit, ‘Is This Love,’ by the British group, Buck Fizz.

“Both Margot and I felt that the raw demo lacked something and there was still no ‘lift’ in the song. So I suggested to write a bridge to it. Composing the bridge came fairly easy for me. Both lyrics and melody just flowed without much strain and effort.”

Ortiz and Gallardo were clueless about why the song was originally titled “Love Lasts” by Cañiza, when those words were not even mentioned throughout the song.

“Rina divulged that using the title, ‘Everlasting Love,’ was already common to many previous songs,” Ortiz said. “Margot and I suggested the change of title as it is the most natural and organic title for this song. We were happy that both Rina and Luigi acquiesced.”

“Everlasting Love” became The CompanY’s first big hit and subsequently the group’s signature song. “I could honestly say that ‘Everlasting Love’ was the total gamechanger for The CompanY,” maintained Ortiz. “It was a turning point for us.

“The song was our very first single coming off our debut album. Life and our careers were never be the same again after that song.”

Admittedly, Ortiz and the rest of the group were surprised with the reception of the public with the song. “The acceptance of the song by such a broad audience went beyond our expectations in terms of commercial and critical success. We were thrilled beyond belief and over the moon.”

When “Everlasting Love” soared on the airlanes, several opportunities happened for The CompanY. “Doors opened, gigs happened, accolades were bestowed on us,” Ortiz beamed.

“On the strength of that massive first hit, we were able to go on a 10-school campus tour titled, ‘Campuus and The CompanY.’ We also won several awards.”

Enviably, 1991 became a banner year for The Company. “Everlasting Love” won Record of the Year in the first Pinoy Music Awards, Most Requested Song of the Week on DWFM from July 7 to 13, and a Gold Record Award for the album, “’Yon Na.”

The CompanY earned the twin awards as Best Performance By a Duo or Group and Best Performance by a New Duo or Group for “Everlasting Love,” as well as Best Composition for “Everlasting Love” all in the Awit Awards in 1991.

The CompanY also took the Best Group Award in the third Annual Young Celebrity Awards or Parangal Youth Awards.

“For our first five years, we were literally struggling financially and career-wise to make a mark in the entertainment business,” Ortiz said. “It was very difficult to get gigs and to build our brand during our salad days.

“There were many times when we contemplated about throwing in the towel, but thankfully, we did not. We pressed on and persevered despite the early challenges that beset us.”

“’Yon Na” carried other English tunes like “Tell Me Tonight,” “We’re Still Together,” “My One and Only Love,” “Getaway,” “Didn’t We,” “Don’t Be Afraid,” with “Sana Nga (Ikaw Na),” “Minsan Pa,” “Swerte, Swerte Lang” and the title track.

“Everlasting Love” became a much-requested song on the radio and even in all The CompanY’s concerts then and now. The song is something that will always be attached and identified to the group.

Firstly, the simplicity of the sentiment and intent of the song is a declaration of a long-term commitment, according to Ortiz. “The song is relatable on many levels and scenario. There’s marriage, friendship, familial love and even one’s vocations.

“Secondly, the fact that Luigi De Dios is not afraid of a ‘pretty’ melody attracted us to ‘Everlasting Love.’ For all our jazz posturing, most of us in The CompanY loved the songs and artists that fall under the category, soft rock.

“Artists like Carpenters, Bread, Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, etc. ‘Everlasting Love’ reminded us of that type of timeless, trend proof [enduring] love song that eventually becomes a pop evergreen.”

Undoubtedly, “Everlasting Love” became one of the well-loved and best-selling ballads that kicked off The CompanY’s successful career as a premier vocal sextet. “The song will always be special to us because it was the first time we tasted success on such a wide and commercial arena,” Ortiz said.

“I still remember one morning when I woke up and still couldn’t believe that our first song became such a national hit. It was getting played on the radio every hour. It even became DWFM’s Most Requested Song of the Week, an achievement that was coveted by every music artist during those times.”

Through the years, “Everlasting Love” was also recorded by other local artists like Pilita Corrales and Donna Cruz. Even its composer De Dios recorded a solo orchestral album, arranged by Gerard Salonga and “Everlasting Love” was included in the selections.

“We had no idea if ‘Everlasting Love’ was just a fluke,” Ortiz said. “We didn’t know if we were to gain another hit or we would be a one-hit wonder. Thank God, it was the former.

“Everlasting Love’ will always be extra special to us because it was our first hit. It made us realize the possibilities of what our group could be and could achieve.”

Thankfully, after “Everlasting Love,” The CompanY charted several other hits including “Muntik Na Kitang Minahal.” From its catalog of original songs, Ortiz mentions several other ditties The CompanY recorded and became his favorites, too.

“Pakisabi Na Lang,” which Ortiz wrote with Edith Gallardo, made it to The CompanY’s 1994 album, “Harmony.”

“I love the bittersweet scenario of the song, the emotional arcs of the melody and a flawless vocal recording of the song’s original singer, Reuben Laurente,” Ortiz said.

“Hindi Na,” with lyrics written by Ortiz and music by Gallardo, was the first single off the CompanY’s 2004 album, “Mahal Kong Radyo.”

“The poignancy of the song really moves me,” admitted Ortiz. “In the song, the protagonist tries in vain to convince himself that his beloved is no longer remembered, wanted and needed, when in reality, the complete opposite is true. It’s an exquisite acting piece for a performer.”

“I-Boogie Mo Ako, Baby,” written by Jazz Nicolas and Wally Alcola, is the 2019 single release of The CompanY, in collaboration with The Itchyworms.

“I love the composition, the production and the buoyant spirit of the song,” Ortiz said. “This is also our first official single that’s upbeat, after all these 35 years. Disco music is now perceived with more respect as compared to many years ago, when it was just considered as camp.”

“’Sang Tawag Mo Lang” has music by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and lyrics by Monolog’s front man, Aldon Panlaqui. It was the 2018 digital single of The CompanY released on Star Music.

“Our debut single on our current recording company that was especially written for us in 2018 by newly-inducted National Artist for Music. Ryan’s first composition since that momentous honor was bestowed on him.

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to sing, record and call this song our very own. It has a sentiment that is similar to ‘Everlasting Love,’ having someone in your life that you can totally depend on when life gets tough.”

“Everlasting Love” ultimately landed in the roster of local and memorable songs of all time. The popularity of a timeless ballad like “Everlasting Love” has undoubtedly become a sentimental favorite by many.

Interestingly, “Everlasting Love” was heard in the weddings of The CompanY members Meus Bartolome (original singer of the song), Annie Quintos, Cecile Bautista and Sweet Plantado (all members).

“To sing out hit in The CompanY member’s wedding just felt like a full circle moment each time we did it,” Ortiz said. “Those moments were truly heartwarming.”

After “Everlasting Love,” Ortiz continued to churn out more beautiful songs. In fact, the pop song just started his career as a songwriter. He was compelled to create beautiful melodies for The CompanY’s debut album.

“I started out quite late actually,” Ortiz sighed. “I was 20 years old when I discovered I could write songs. Actually, I was forced into writing songs because none of our friends and acquaintances were submitting songs for The CompanY’s debut album.

“Push came to shove, so our record producer [Margot Gallardo] suggested that I give songwriting a go. I wasn’t quite sure if I could do it, but thank God that I tried and things just fell into place. Indeed, expediency is the mother of creation and invention.”

To date, Ortiz has written close to 500 songs. “But I believe the most successful song I’ve ever written was the biggest selling OPM song in the first decade of the 2000s. This was ‘Pagdating ng Panahon,’ a song I co-wrote again with Edith Gallardo.

“It was flawlessly recorded by Aiza Seguerra then, Ice Seguerra now. It was just the confluence of the right song at the right time for the right artist. What a blessing that was, too.”

At present, Ortiz is writing, starring and producing a 10-episode online workshop on songwriting, “Songwriting from a Songwriter,” which he hopes to release online by the summer of 2021.

The workshop will be marketed by Stages, The CompanY’s management outfit, and will be sold online per episode, to make it affordable and accessible to a larger market.

The CompanY has done concerts, TV shows and respectively, some members even ventured into stage acting. When this pandemic tapers off, Ortiz expresses his desire to see more international concerts tours for the group.

“Before the lockdown, we came from our successful Canada tour with Joey Albert,” Ortiz shared. ”Almost all the shows [but one] were sold out and the reception was just tremendously warm.

“Our original plan for 2020 was to tour the USA right after the Canada performances. Sadly, that didn’t happen because of the pandemic. When the plague ends, we want to perform oversees again.”

Somehow, The CompanY manages to reach out to their fans and bring their performances and music to people online. This Valentine’s 2021, the group will stream their pre-Valentine musical special, “Roadtrip,” on ABS-CBN’s streaming service, KTX.Ph

“The Valentine’s special includes our favorite things on earth, namely music, reminiscences, travel and food,” said Ortiz. “Even Pinoys abroad can now watch our Valentine’s presentation via this platform. We get to bring our music, travel highlights and our stories to people abroad who miss the Philippines.”

“Roadtrip” is presented by Stages. First stream will be on February 13 (Saturday) at 8:30 p.m. (Manila), 9:30 p.m. (Tokyo), 1:30 p.m. (Paris and Rome), 4:30 p.m. (Dubai) and 11:30 p.m. (Sydney).

Second stream will be February 13 at 7:30 p.m. (Los Angeles and Vancouver), 10:30 p.m. (New York and Toronto)., February 14 (Sunday) at 11:30 a.m. (Manila, Hong Kong and Taiwan).

