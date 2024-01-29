Benjamin Alves, Chelsea Robato tie the knot

MANILA -- Actor Benjamin Alves and content creator Chelsea Robato tied the knot on Sunday, January 28 at Sanctuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City.

Alves shared their milestone as he uploaded on Instagram photos of their wedding day.

Guests of the couple also uploaded snaps and reels of the wedding on social media.

The two marked their third anniversary as a couple in July last year. They got engaged in December 2022.