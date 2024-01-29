Home > Entertainment Benjamin Alves, Chelsea Robato tie the knot ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Actor Benjamin Alves and content creator Chelsea Robato tied the knot on Sunday, January 28 at Sanctuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City. Alves shared their milestone as he uploaded on Instagram photos of their wedding day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Alves (@benxalves) Guests of the couple also uploaded snaps and reels of the wedding on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@sparklegmaartistcenter) Benjamin Alves, Chelsea Robato now engaged Benjamin Alves, Chelsea Robato announce wedding date The two marked their third anniversary as a couple in July last year. They got engaged in December 2022. Benjamin Alves to play Manuel L. Quezon in upcoming movie Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Benjamin Alves Chelsea Robato wedding