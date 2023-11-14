Benjamin Alves, Chelsea Robato announce wedding date

MANILA — Actor Benjamin Alves and content creator Chelsea Robato have revealed their wedding date.

In an Instagram post, Alves said that they are going to tie knot on January 28, 2024.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you ... Counting the days to January 28, 2024," Alves said in the caption.

Last year, Alves shared his life's newest milestone on social media, saying he is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with Robato.

"What a fairytale it is, to spend the rest of my life with you," he wrote in the caption.

It was just last July when the two marked their third anniversary as a couple.

