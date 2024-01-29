ABS-CBN bags 17 awards at 6th Gawad Lasallanieta

Photo from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — ABS-CBN bagged a total of 17 trophies during the 6th Gawad Lasallanieta awarding ceremony on Monday.

"TV Patrol" was hailed as the Most Outstanding News Show, while Karen Davila and Alvin Elchico were named Most Outstanding Female News Anchor and Most Outstanding Male News Anchor, respectively.

“Maraming salamat sa Lasallian community. Maganda 'yung mga ganitong award dahil kinikilala tayo bilang mamamahayag," Elchico said.

"Importante ito sa panahon ngayon. Ang dami kasing naglipana na fake news, ang daming propaganda, kaya importante alam natin ano ba ang totoo balita at 'yung mga award na ganito dapat binibigyan din natin ng pugay ang mga tao sa likod ng camera” he added.



Davila, along with Migs Bustos, also took home the award for Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show Host for “May Puhunan: Kaya Mo!” while the show also bagged the trophy for Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show.

“Sobrang laking achievement kasi nung stinart natin 'yung 'My Puhunan' wala naman expectations pero 'yun nga digital approach tayo, sumunod na lahat! ... lahat po ng SP, researcher sila po ang dahilan. It takes a village to run this show,” Bustos said.



Several ABS-CBN stars were also awarded during the event with Vice Ganda winning four awards -- Most Influential Filipino Celebrity, Most Outstanding Male Entertainment Show Host, Most Outstanding Social Media Personality, and Most Outstanding X Influencer.

“It’s Showtime” was awarded the Most Outstanding Variety Show while its host, Anne Curtis, went home with Most Outstanding Female Entertainment Show Host.

"Magandang Buhay" hosts Regine Velasquez, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal were awarded Most Outstanding Talk Show Hosts while Knowledge Channel took home the Zeal for Excellence Award (NGOs/Government).

“This is a very meaningful award because our missions are aligned for education and I'm also (a) Lasallian. This is a real testament to our perseverance what we have been doing to help the children,” Knowledge Channel president and executive Rina Lopez said.



Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Most Outstanding Film Actress and Most Outstanding Brand Endorser, while her hit movie “A Very Good Girl” took the award for Most Outstanding Filipino Film. Donny Pangilinan was awarded Most Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Gawad Lasallanieta recognizes the outstanding contributions of individuals and programs in the field of journalism and entertainment honoring those who have made a significant impact in the industry.

It also became a platform for acknowledging the tireless efforts of journalists and programs that strive to uphold the principles of truth, accuracy, and fairness in reporting.

