MANILA – Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and JM de Guzman copped the top individual acting awards in the 35th PMPC Star Awards for Television on Saturday.

Sta. Maria was named the Best Drama Actress for “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” while De Guzman topped the male category for his performance in “Init sa Magdamag.”

Inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba”, on the other hand, was awarded Best Primetime Drama Series while Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s “He’s Into Her” took home the Star trophy for Best Drama Mini Series.

The love team of Pangilinan and Mariano also received the German Moreno Power Tandem award.

ABS-CBN morning show “Magandang Buhay” won the Best Celebrity Talk Show award, while its hosts Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Karla Estrada were named the Best Celebrity Talk Show hosts.

Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez also gained recognition for her role as Barang in “Huwag Kang Mangamba”, winning the Best Drama Supporting Actress trophy.

Her son Arjo Atayde, meanwhile, bagged the Best Single Performance by an Actor plum together with Joshua Garcia for their respective episodes in “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

Kim Chiu was the Best Female TV Host for “It’s Showtime!”.

Showbiz newcomers’ Renshie de Guzman and LA Santos also went home with awards as they were both named as Best New Male TV Personalities.

Kapamilya stars and shows carried the banner of TV5 and A2Z in the PMPC awards night.

Here's the complete list of winners:

BEST TV STATION - GMA 7

BEST PRIMETIME TV SERIES - Huwag Kang Mangamba (A2Z/TV5)

BEST DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES - Primadonnas ( GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA MINI SERIES - Agimat ng Agila (GMA 7) / He's Into Her (A2Z)

BEST DRAMA ANTHOLOGY - Magpakailanman (GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS - Jodi Sta Maria (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/TV5, A2Z)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR - JM de Guzman (Init Sa Magdamag/A2Z, TV 5)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Sylvia Sanchez (Huwag Kang Mangamba/A2Z, TV 5)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR - John Estrada (Babawiin Ang Lahat/GMA 7)

BEST SINGLE PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS - Jennylyn Mercado (Sa

BEST SINGLE PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR - Arjo Atayde (Doctor Hero/Maalaala Mo Kaya /A2Z, TV5) / Joshua Garcia (Life's Sketch/Maalaala Mo Kaya/A2Z)

BEST NEW MALE TV PERSONALITY - L.A. Santos (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/ A2Z, TV 5) / Renshie de Guzman (Huwag Kang Mangamba/A2Z, TV 5)

BEST NEW FEMALE TV PERSONALITY - Catriona Gray (Sunday Noontime Live/TV5)

BEST PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAM - Wish Ko Lang (GMA 7)

BEST PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAM HOST - Edinell Calvario (Healing Galing/UNTV 37)

BEST COMEDY SHOW - Pepito Manaloto (GMA 7)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR - Paolo Contis (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS - Manilyn Reynes (Pepito Manaloto/GMA 7)

BEST HORROR/FANTASY PROGRAM - Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko (GMA 7)

BEST MUSICAL VARIETY SHOW - Himig Ng Lahi (Net 25)

BEST VARIETY SHOW - All-Out Sundays (GMA 7)

BEST FEMALE TV HOST - Kim Chiu (It’s Showtime/A2Z, TV5)

BEST MALE TV HOST - Paolo Ballesteros (Eat Bulaga/GMA 7)

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM - Born To Be Wild (GMA 7)

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM HOST - Kara David (Pinas Sarap/GTV)

BEST CELEBRITY TALK SHOW - Magandang Buhay (A2Z, TV5)

BEST CELEBRITY TALK SHOW HOST - Jolina Magdangal, Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros (Magandang Buhay/A2Z, TV 5)

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM - I -Witness (GMA 7)

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM HOST - Atom Araullo (The Atom Araullo Special/GMA 7)

BEST MAGAZINE SHOW - Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (GMA 7)

BEST MAGAZINE SHOW HOST - Susan Enriquez and Cesar Apolinario (I Juander/GTV)

BEST NEWS PROGRAM - 24 Oras (GMA 7)

BEST MALE NEWSCASTER - Joee Guilas (PTV News Tonight/PTV 4)

BEST FEMALE NEWSCASTER - Vicky Morales (24 Oras/GMA 7)

BEST MORNING SHOW - Unang Hirit (GMA 7)

BEST MORNING SHOW HOST - Arnold Clavio, Connie Sison, Susan Enriquez, Nathaniel Cruz, Lyn Ching-Pascual, Suzie Entrata- Abrera, Ivan Mayrina, Lhar Santiago, Mariz Umali, Love Anover (Unang Hirit/GMA 7)

BEST PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM - Open For Business (Net 25)

BEST PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM HOST - Pinky Webb (The Source/CNN Philippines)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW - Taste Buddies (GTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW HOST - Dianne Medina (Loving What You Do/GTV)

BEST TALENT SEARCH PROGRAM - The Clash (GMA 7)

BEST TALENT SEARCH PROGRAM HOST - Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz (The Clash/GMA 7)

BEST CHILDREN SHOW - Talents Academy ( IBC 13)

BEST CHILDREN SHOW HOST - Anastacia Paronda, Candice Ayesha Paronda,Madisen Go, Gracelle Joace Jimenez, Sedrick Ganolon (Talents Academy/IBC 13)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL - Paalam PNoy (CNN Philippines)

GERMAN MORENO POWER TANDEM AWARD - Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan / Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda

ADING FERNANDO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Connie Angeles

EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Raffy Tulfo

