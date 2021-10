MANILA -- ABS-CBN was once again honored as the Best TV Station at the 34th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Television held Sunday.

Primetime newscast "TV Patrol" clinched the Best News Program award, while Julius Babao was named Best Male Newscaster.

Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and JM de Guzman also bagged the Best Drama Actress and Actor awards, respectively, for their performance in the series "Pamilya Ko".

Noontime show "It's Showtime" also bagged the Best Variety Show award, with hosts Vice Ganda and Amy Perez bagging the Best Male and Female TV Host awards, respectively.

This is the first time that ABS-CBN bagged the award for best TV station after losing its broadcast franchise.

According to the PMPC, among the television shows considered for this year's awards were those that aired between September 2019 to August 2020.

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST CHILDREN SHOW

Talents Academy (IBC 13)

BEST CHILDREN SHOW HOST

Anastacia Paronda, Candice Ayesha Paronda,Madisen Go, Gracelle, Joace Jimenez, Sedrick Ganolon (Talents Academy/IBC 13)

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM

Born To Be Wild (GMA 7)

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM HOST

Dingdong Dantes (Amazing Earth/GMA 7)

Kim Atienza (Matanglawin/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST MORNING SHOW

Umagang Kay Ganda (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST MORNING SHOW HOST

Daniel Razon, Angela Lagunzad, Angelo ‘Diego’ Castro III, Rheena Villamor, Barba-Cabodil-De Vera, Dr. Joseph Lee and Dr. Bong Santiago (Good Morning Kuya/UNTV 37)

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM

I -Witness (GMA 7)

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM HOST

Atom Araullo (The Atom Araullo Special/GMA 7)

BEST TRAVEL SHOW

G Diaries (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST TRAVEL SHOW HOST

Ernie Lopez (G Diaries/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Taste Buddies (GMA News TV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW HOST

Solenn Heussaff and Gil Cuerva (Taste Buddies/GMA News TV)

BEST TALENT SEARCH PROGRAM

The Clash (GMA 7)

BEST TALENT SEARCH PROGRAM HOST

Luis Manzano (I Can See Your Voice /

BEST MAGAZINE SHOW

Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (GMA 7)

BEST MAGAZINE SHOW HOST

Jessica Soho (Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho/GMA 7)

BEST CELEBRITY TALK SHOW

Tonight With Boy Abunda (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST CELEBRITY TALK SHOW HOST

Boy Abunda (Tonight With Boy Abunda/ABS-CBN)

BEST CHILD PERFORMER

Enzo Pelojero (Starla/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST NEW MALE TV PERSONALITY

Joaquin Domagoso (All-Out Sundays/GMA 7)

BEST NEW FEMALE TV PERSONALITY

Kaori Oinuma (Mata/MMK/ ABS-CBN 2)

BEST PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM

The Bottomline (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM HOST

Boy Abunda (The Bottomline/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAM

Healing Galing (TV 5)

BEST PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAM HOST

Edinell Calvario (Healing Galing/TV 5)

BEST NEWS PROGRAM

TV Patrol (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST MALE NEWSCASTER

Julius Babao (Bandila/ABS CBN 2)

BEST FEMALE NEWSCASTER

Vicky Morales (24 Oras/GMA 7)

BEST HORROR/FANTASY PROGRAM

Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko (GMA 7)

BEST COMEDY SHOW

Pepito Manaloto (GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA ANTHOLOGY

Ipaglaban Mo (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST PRIMETIME TV SERIES

Pamilya Ko (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Magkaagaw (GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aiko Melendez (Primadonnas/GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Roderick Paulate (One of the Baes/GMA 7)

BEST SINGLE PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Sunshine Dizon (Magkano Ang Forever/ Tadhana/ GMA 7)

BEST SINGLE PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Seth Fedelin (Ilog/ Maalaala Mo Kaya/ ABS-CBN 2)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Vic Sotto (Daddy’s Gurl/GMA 7)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Manilyn Reynes (Pepito Manaloto/GMA 7)

BEST MUSICAL VARIETY SHOW

Young Once Upon A Time (NET 25)

BEST VARIETY SHOW

It’s Showtime (ABS-CBN 2)

BEST FEMALE TV HOST

Amy Perez (It’s Showtime/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST MALE TV HOST

Vice Ganda (It’s Showtime/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sylvia Sanchez (Pamilya Ko/ABS CBN 2)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

JM de Guzman (Pamilya Ko/ABS-CBN 2)

BEST TV STATION

ABS-CBN 2

ADING FERNANDO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Boy Abunda

EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD

Korina Sanchez-Roxas

GERMAN MORENO POWER TANDEM OF THE YEAR

Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes (Kadenang Ginto/ABS-CBN 2)