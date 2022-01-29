Screengrab from KTX.ph

Breakout star Belle Mariano has legitimized herself as a performer after her first-ever solo concert, billed as “Daylight”, which became a hot topic on social media.

The 90-minute digital concert on Saturday highlighted Mariano’s vocal prowess as she performed different music genres in the entire show, showing her versatility.

The show topped trending topics on Twitter as “BELLErightest DaylightConcert” stayed number in the list for several hours while “#BelleDaylightConcert” was in the top 5.

As promised, Mariano’s concert was light and intimate aside from fresh renditions of several OPM hit songs.

According to the actress, “Daylight” was meant to be a symbol of hope amid the ongoing pandemic and struggles of many Filipinos under the new normal setup.

“We chose the title 'Daylight' simply because I want to send a message of hope especially in this time of trying. Siyempre wag din natin kalimutan na it's a brand new year and brand new days are here to come,” she said at the start of the concert.

“Music has allowed me to express my feelings and talk to you guys in a very unique way. So, when I was given a chance to record my very own album, tuwang-tuwa talaga ako kasi alam kong hindi lang ito para sakin.”

The “He’s Into Her” lead actress opened the concert, singing “Love Has Come My Way” and Donna Lewis’ song “I Love You Always Forever.”

Star Music artist SAB was the first to share the stage with Mariano as they performed “Rainy Days” from the latter’s recently released album.

She also performed “Nights of December” which was also included in the “Daylight” album. Mariano unleashed her inner Moira dela Torre as she sang her idol’s hit song “Tagu-Taguan.”

Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado’s daughter Jayda was also present in the show where she serenaded the virtual audience with her own song “Bahagi.”

Mariano returned on stage, with a different costume, to give her take on “POV” of international pop singer Ariana Grande, whom she also considered as one of her music influences.

On falling in love and overcoming insecurities

The “Love Is Color Blind” star reminded the audience to have fun and find love despite the health crisis that has been plaguing the world for two years already.

She offered the song “Kailan” by MYMP to encourage some to make a move already to the person they like.

“Sa panahon ngayon, wag din nating kakalimutan to fall in love. Fall in love sa bagong hobbies, sa school, sa work, and siyempre sa mga pinaka-importanteng tao sa mga puso natin -- our friends, family, at sa mga suwerte diyan sa ating special someone,” she said.

She went on to share how she overcame the insecurities she had after “graduating” from now-defunct show “Goin’ Bulilit.’

“With the love and help of those around me and my faith in God, I slowly started myself more. Yung mga akala kong flaws ko, I realized na ito yung mga bagay na nagpapaiba sa akin. And now, it is enough for me to stay na, I am beautiful. You guys are the same,” Mariano quipped.

This was followed by a duet between her and Kyle Echarri, singing Iñigo Pascual and Moophs’ “Catching Feeling.”

Echarri also performed solo in the concert with her own song “Dyosa” which was released last year.

On being a Pinoy pride and unforgettable love experience

Trisha Denise was all praise for Mariano for being featured on a digital billboard at Times Square in New York because of her album.

Trisha penned the hit single of Mariano, “Sigurado”, which they sang together for the first time. The singer-songwriter also performed her single “Piece of the Puzzle.”

“Sobrang thank you for singing my songs and singing it so beautifully,” Trisha told Mariano. “Looking at your career nabe-bless ako as a viewer kasi ang layo ng narating mo. And I know, this is just the start for you.”

The actress took a bolder step midway of the concert as she belted out Sarah Geronimo’s “Ikot-Ikot” which appeared to be the toughest in her song list for the night.

Hit Pinoy rock band Ben&Ben also appeared on the show, albeit virtually, to have a duet with Mariano of their song “Upuan.”

Mariano and her on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan starred in the official music video of the song.

DonBelle duet

Last guest to grace the stage was Pangilinan, who played the piano for the first time in a show to make Mariano’s concert extra special.

The phenomenal love team performed the official soundtrack of their first movie together “Love Is Color Blind”, “For Your Eyes Only.”

Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as DonBelle, even answered several questions from netizens which further added “kilig” vibes to the concert.

Mariano capped her show with three songs from her album – “With You,” “Tanging Dahilan”, and “Rise” which was composed by Jayda based on the “He’s Into Her” actress’ life story.

“All I want for you is to be inspired as well so you can feel that a new day has indeed come and you can always chase your biggest and wildest dreams,” she said to end the program.

“Daylight” sold worth P300,000 tickets just in the first two minutes of selling and reached P500,000 in 30 minutes.