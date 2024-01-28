K-pop girl group H1-KEY coming to Manila for concert

MANILA — Heads up, Filipino M1-KEYs! South Korean girl group H1-KEY, known for the hit song "Rose Blossom," is heading to the country in March for a concert.
The event, part of the four-member act's "GO RUN! H1-KEY" Asian tour, will be staged at the New Frontier Theater on March 22, its producer HY Live said in a recent X (formerly Twitter) post.
In a separate post on its X account, H1-KEY unveiled the seat plan with the following ticket prices:
- VIP+ - P5,500
- VIP - P4,500
- LOGE+ - P2,800
- LOGE - P2,300
- Balcony - P1,800
Ticket selling starts on February 5 through TicketNet.
Composed of Seoi, Riina, Yel and Hwiseo, H1-KEY debuted in January 2022 with the single "Athletic Girl."
The following year, the girls rose in popularity after dropping the chart-topping extended play "Rose Blossom," which spawned the single of the same title.
Earlier this month, the quartet dropped the digital single "Thinkin' About You," which is the first installment in the group's "H1-KEYnote" music project.
