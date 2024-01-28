K-pop girl group H1-KEY coming to Manila for concert

K-pop girl group H1-KEY. Photo: @H1KEY_official/X

MANILA — Heads up, Filipino M1-KEYs! South Korean girl group H1-KEY, known for the hit song "Rose Blossom," is heading to the country in March for a concert.

The event, part of the four-member act's "GO RUN! H1-KEY" Asian tour, will be staged at the New Frontier Theater on March 22, its producer HY Live said in a recent X (formerly Twitter) post.

‘GO RUN! H1-KEY’ 2024 1ST ASIA CONCERT TOUR in MANILA Announcement



💌 Dear Filo M1-KEY, you are invited to a festival with H1-KEY!



Date: 2024.03.22

Venue: New Frontier Theater#H1KEY #하이키 #GORUN #GORUN_H1KEY #GORUNinManila #H1KEYinMANILA #🌹#HYLIVE



Presented by HY LIVE pic.twitter.com/hFmXQ6NB1G — HY LIVE (@hylive_official) January 26, 2024

In a separate post on its X account, H1-KEY unveiled the seat plan with the following ticket prices:

VIP+ - P5,500

VIP - P4,500

LOGE+ - P2,800

LOGE - P2,300

Balcony - P1,800

[📢] 🎫‘GO RUN! H1-KEY’ 2024 1ST ASIA CONCERT TOUR in MANILA 티켓&베네핏 안내



일시: 2024년 3월 22일

장소: 필리핀, 마닐라 New Frontier Theater

티켓 오픈: 2024년 2월 5일 @티켓넷



티켓이나 베네핏에 관한 질문은 hyfanevent@hyofficial.com으로 보내주시기 바랍니다 #H1KEY #하이키… pic.twitter.com/u4hWfwxoYK — H1-KEY (@H1KEY_official) January 28, 2024

Ticket selling starts on February 5 through TicketNet.

Composed of Seoi, Riina, Yel and Hwiseo, H1-KEY debuted in January 2022 with the single "Athletic Girl."

The following year, the girls rose in popularity after dropping the chart-topping extended play "Rose Blossom," which spawned the single of the same title.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Earlier this month, the quartet dropped the digital single "Thinkin' About You," which is the first installment in the group's "H1-KEYnote" music project.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.