Lito Lapid joins Coco Martin anew in 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Action star-turned-politician Lito Lapid cannot possibly turn his back against show business. That’s why no matter how busy he is with political work, he will always find time to act in front of the cameras.

Lapid essayed the character of Romulo Dumaguit, the commander of the Red Sun in “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,” which he did from 2015 to 2019.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Coco (Martin) dahil binuhay niya ang acting career ko,” Lapid told ABS-CBN News.

“Nagkaroon ako ng chance to act again because of ‘Probinsyano.’ Si Coco na rin ang nag-direct ng series. Hindi ako sanay na wala kaming script dati. Pero nagawa ni Coco to direct us.

“Sinasabi niya lang ang situation. Ang galing ni Coco. ‘Yung script niya nasa ulo niya. Alam niya ang timpla ng masa. Kung ano gusto ng masa, kayang-kaya niya.”

“Ang Probinsyano” also gave Lapid a chance to be known by millennial and Gen Z viewers.

“Dati, kilala lang ako ng mga senior citizen at tinatawag nila akong Leon Guerrero,” Lapid said. “Ngayon, sinisigaw na nila ang Pinuno. ‘Yun ang kilala ng kabataan.”

When “Ang Probinsyano” went to London, England and Vancouver, Canada, Lapid and son Mark were included in the entourage.

“Sa iba’t-ibang probinsya, sinasama din kaming dalawa. Lagi akong pinapakilala na ‘Ang Pinuno ng Probinsyano’,” he said.

Lapid is grateful that in the forthcoming teleserye of Martin, “Batang Quiapo,” set to premiere in February, Lapid is included in the cast, as well as Mark.

“Isinama rin ako at si Mark [Lapid] sa ‘Batang Quiapo.’ So abangan niyo ang magiging role ko dito. Mag-shoot na ako starting February.

“Nabigyan na naman ako ng pagkakataon na umarte sa ‘Batang Quiapo.’ Ang role ko Supremo sa Quiapo. Parang ‘yung role ni FPJ.”

Lapid recently paid tribute to his mentor, discoverer and producer, Jesse Chua, who showed up in the senator’s thanksgiving lunch.

“Kung walang Jesse Chua, walang Lito Lapid,” asserted the actor-politician. “Stuntman lang ako noon, pero naniwala siya sa akin.

“Binigyan niya ako ng break at nagtuloy tuloy na. Nakilala ako sa pelikula. Ang laking pasasalamat ko talaga sa kanya.”

Lapid is slated to start filming the action drama, “Apag,” directed by Brillante Mendoza. The film will use the Lapids’ locale, Pampanga, where father and son both previously served as governors.

Before the pandemic started, Lapid wrapped up work on another film, “Lumang Bakal,” under Star Cinema.

Lapid will also work on “Buy Bust 2,” with Anne Curtis, directed by Erik Matti.

“Kaya ko naman gawin lahat ‘pag walang senado,” Lapid admitted. “May mga araw na wala kaming pasok. Hindi naman magkakaroon ng conflict.”

