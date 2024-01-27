Rea Gen Villareal wins 'Tawag Ng Tanghalan' Year 7

Rea Gen Villareal poses for photos after winning Tawag ng Tanghalan Year 7 on January 27, 2023 at the ABS-CBN Studio in Quezon City. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Rea Gen Villareal was declared the seventh winner of the "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" singing competition during its finale on "It's Showtime" on Saturday.

During the "Huling Tapatan" episode, the 5 finalists were assigned to OPM bands whose tracks they would perform in a medley.

Joy Escalante was replaced by Vensor Domasig due to an emergency.

Jhon Padua's take on AfterImage's songs and Aboodi Yandog's performance of 6cyclemind pieces failed to make a mark and they ended their journey with scores of 91.3 and 91.1 percent, respectively.

Eunice Encarnada advanced to the finals along with Domasig and Villareal and sang one last time to get the grand prize.

Villareal, who hails from Caloocan City, got a score of 97.4 and took home the grand prize.

Just behind were Encarnada and Domasig.

The winner received a talent management contract with Polaris of Star Magic, a contract with ABS-CBN Music, and P1-million cash prize.

Returning as a daily segment on "It's Showtime," the singing competition "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" has been won in past years by Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, Reiven Umali and Lyka Estrella.

