More enemies, chaos: ‘Darna’ down to its final 2 weeks

MANILA – Darna is expected to face tougher battles and more enemies as she continues to think of ways to stop Heneral Borgo from spreading chaos in Nueva Esperanza.

As “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is moving to its final two weeks on air, Darna (Jane de Leon) will have to face “Super Soldiers” simultaneously which was part of Borgo’s (Richard Quan) plan to kill the super heroine.

In its Monday teaser, “Super Soldiers” could be seen sending a warning to the public about creating more hysteria in town while also announcing that the series is nearing its end.

The countdown towards the series’ finale came just after a major revelation last Thursday when Narda (De Leon) finally showed Valentina (Janella Salvador) that she is Darna.

Shocked by the revelation, a teary-eyed Valentina recalled her deep bond with Narda as Regina, and her quest to find out Darna's human identity.

Taken aback, Valentina returned to her human form, before being targeted with an explosion by three of the Super Soldiers, resulting in her getting impaled.

Valentina, however, is poised for a comeback, going by a poster released by producer JRB Creative Production after the Thursday broadcast.

Over 12 years since her last flight on television, Darna finally returned to primetime last August 15, 2022 with a modern retelling of the origin of the Mars Ravelo character.

In its more than five months of airing, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Darna” is available weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.

