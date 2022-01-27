Photos from Vicki Belo and Scarlet Belo's Instagram account

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo threw a birthday party for young actress Francine Diaz, who turned 18 on Thursday.

The doctor to the stars turned her house into “Casita Belo,” just like the one in the hit movie “Encanto,” to celebrate Diaz reaching legal age.

Belo, who just marked her birthday last January 25, also did a TikTok dance with Diaz as they both celebrated the Aquarius season.

The “Huwag Kang Mangamba” star also received a touching message from her closest friend in showbiz, Jayda Avanzado.

Avanzado wished her best friend to put herself first sometimes despite being busy at work.

“It’s okay to put yourself first sometimes, and make decisions that will be best for you and your life. You deserve to be happy,” she said.

“Know that I'll always be here for you through thick and thin! just like you are with me.”

Earlier this week, Diaz appeared radiant in her dreamland-inspired photo shoot.

On Instagram, Diaz and Nice Print Photo uploaded some snaps of the actress’ pictorial, giving a glimpse of her look as a debutante.

“Muted colors and soft frames. She makes everything seem ethereal. Look for her when the day breaks; it's a dreamland wherever she is,” the caption stated.

Diaz is part of ABS-CBN’s Gold Squad alongside Kyle Echarri, Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin.