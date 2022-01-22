Photo from Nice Print Photo's Instagram account

Young actress Francine Diaz appeared radiant in her dreamland-inspired photoshoot released Friday, less than a week before she officially turned 18.

On Instagram, Diaz and Nice Print Photo uploaded some snaps of the actress’ dreamy pictorial, giving a glimpse of her look as a debutante.

“Muted colors and soft frames. She makes everything seem ethereal. Look for her when the day breaks; it's a dreamland wherever she is,” the caption stated.

Diaz will turn 18 on January 27. She is part of ABS-CBN’s Gold Squad alongside Kyle Echarri, Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin.

The actress recently made headlines after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she and Brillantes appeared to no longer follow each other on Instagram, leading to a flood of speculation and their names trending on Twitter.

The apparent severing of ties on social media came amid the circulation of a photo showing Diaz and Fedelin with the actress' family.

Brillantes also shared a cryptic clip on TikTok where she lifted lyrics from Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” in particular: “I gave my all and they all know it. You turned me down and now it’s showing. In two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it.”

Diaz's talent manager, John Ling, has since denied the rumors romantically linking the actress to Fedelin.

The Gold Squad was formed during the run of their popular afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto" in 2018.

The pairing of Brillantes and Fedelin is known as “SethDrea,” while Diaz and Echarri’s love team is dubbed “KyCine.”

The 4 were reunited in the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” in 2021.