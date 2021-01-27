K-pop singer IU releases new song ‘Celebrity’

Teaser photo for IU’s ‘Celebrity,’ which the K-pop singer dropped on January 27, 2021. The song is a pre-release from IU’s upcoming full-length album. Twitter: @_IUofficial

South Korean singer-songwriter IU dropped Wednesday a new song ahead of the release of her fifth studio album.

The song “Celebrity” is the 27-year-old K-pop star’s latest offering after the chart-topping “Eight,” a collaboration with BTS’ Suga released last May 2020.

IU revealed that she was preparing to release an album during an acceptance speech at the 35th Golden Disc Awards earlier this month.

The singer’s last full-length album was “Palette” in 2017.

Last December 2019, IU held a concert in Manila for the first time, where she admitted to falling in love with the Filipino crowd for singing along to nearly all the songs she performed.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is one of the best-selling solo acts in K-pop, an industry dominated by groups. She debuted in 2008 and achieved mainstream success with the 2010 single “Good Day.”

Aside from her music career, IU has also ventured into acting, starring in several television dramas such as “The Producers,” “My Mister,” and “Hotel del Luna.”

