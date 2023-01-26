Ronnie Liang warns netizens vs impostor

Photos from Ronnie Liang's Instagram account

MANILA – Singer and actor Ronnie Liang issued a warning to netizens over a fake account, who is using his identity to ask for money.

Liang stressed that it is not him as he released a post disowning a certain “ronnieliang22” Instagram account using his picture as profile picture.

According to him, he received reports that the account was sending private messages, inviting people for meet-ups, and asking for money.

He urged his fans to ignore any messages and report it to the platform.

“Please be informed that it is an IMPOSTOR and FAKE account. I only have one official Instagram account, so if you ever receive private messages from this ronnieliang22 account, please ignore, block, or report them. Thank you,” he said.

Aside from being in showbiz, Liang is now first lieutenant as a Philippine Army reservist and a licensed pilot.

Liang graduated from military training at the Armor “Pambato” Division in Tarlac in February 2020. He took the Mechanized Infantry Operations Training (MIOT) course to further his knowledge on addressing conventional and external threats.

He also launched his advocacy project dubbed “Project Ngiti” last year, which encourages children with cleft lip and palate to undergo surgery.

RELATED VIDEO