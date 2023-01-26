Daniel Padilla hopes to perform more music in 2023

Daniel Padilla is the newest brand ambassador of a telco brand. Handout

MANILA – Actor Daniel Padilla is looking forward to doing live performances again this 2023.

As he joined local telco TNT as its new brand ambassador, Padilla opened up about his plans for this year.

“I hope to explore new projects and roles na di ko pa nagagawa. I also hope to be able to perform my music again to a live audience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Padilla’s girlfriend and fellow TNT endorser, Kathryn Bernardo also shared that she wants to continue improving her craft despite being a household name in showbiz already.

“For 2023, I just want to continue learning new things. We just finished '2 Good 2 Be True' but I feel like there's still a lot to be explored for me to improve my craft in acting, and I'm looking forward to trying new things that will challenge me,” Bernardo said.

The actress also intends to "protect her peace" by choosing her battles.

Being in the industry since they were kids, the real-life couple said they still find time to have fun while juggling multiple projects.

For Padilla, he spends time with Bernardo or eats with his family and friends. He is also active in sports, playing basketball and golf.

Bernardo, on the other hand, said she makes sure she has time for herself aside from being with her closest friends and family.

“Gusto ko sa free days ko pina-pamper ko 'yung sarili ko, which for me means spending time with friends and family, and also surrounding myself with people around me who give me happiness. I like to appreciate the people around me and find happiness through them,” she said.

Padilla and Bernardo, collectively known as KathNiel, recently starred in the Kapamilya series, “2 Good 2 Be True.”

