The superstar tandem of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, along with A-list leading men Zanjoe Marudo and Joshua Garcia, are set to hold shows in three major international cities as part of ABS-CBN Global’s efforts to entertain Filipinos based abroad.

Get ready for the much awaited return of Zanjoe Marudo, Joshua Garcia and "Kathniel" Kathryn Bernado and Daniel Padilla on the global stage!



Bernardo, Padilla, Marudo, and Garcia will meet and perform for fans in Barcelona, Spain; Milan Italy; and Abu Dhabi, UAE in March, the group announced on Monday.

“Save the date, Kapamilya! The wait is finally over. The brightest Kapamilya stars are coming to you,” ABS-CBN Global said in its poster detailing the dates of the tour.

The four Kapamilya personalities are scheduled to visit:

Aribau Multicines in Barcelona on March 11;

Space Odeon in Milan on March 12; and

A to-be-announced venue in Abu Dhabi on March 18.

Co-presented by TFC and Star Magic, the shows will be hosted by comedian Eric Nicolas.

ABS-CBN Global’s Europe and Middle East events follow numerous overseas presentations of Kapamilya stars, like Star Magic’s 30th anniversary tour in the US, and the Las Vegas show of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in the latter half of 2022.

