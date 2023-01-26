Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia to lead Clark Aurora Music Fest

A drone shot of the Aurora Music Festival in 2022. Handout

MANILA – Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia, Parokya ni Edgar are set to banner the second edition of the Clark Aurora Music Festival in April.

Following the success of its inaugural staging last year, the music festival is returning on April 15 and 16 with the biggest names in the country's music scene.

Also expected to grace the two-day show in Clark Global City are December Avenue, Arthur Nery, Adie, MRLD and Lola Amour.

Iconic bands Kamikazee, Sponge Cola, Silent Sanctuary, and Mayonnaise will also perform at the festival in Pampanga.

Handout

This will be the second time Ben&Ben, December Avenue and Arthur Nery will be participating in the event.

Making the music fest extra special is the hot air balloons display that is expected to light up the Clark’s skyline while the concerts are ongoing.

Last June, Zack Tabudlo led the list of performs along with Scusta Clee, Adie, Ronnie Alonte, Michael Pangilinan, IKON House PH, Alisson Shore, Kiyo, Because, Al James, Almo$t, DJ Kit, DJ Rap, DJ Jepsoy, and DJ Melvin.