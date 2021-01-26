LOOK: Camille Prats' eldest child is now a teenager

MANILA – Camille Prats could not believe it that her firstborn is now a teenager.

In her Instagram page, Prats greeted her son Nathan a happy birthday as he turned 13.

“Whaaaat?!?! 13?!?! Noooo!!! My heart is still not ready to admit you're 13!! Happy happy birthday my love,” she said.

“Wow, it has been 13 years since the day I received such a beautiful gift. I loooove you! We are soooo proud of you kuya,” she added.

Prats then reminded Nathan to be himself and keep being awesome.

Promising she will spare him of cheesy messages since he is now a big boy, Prats settled with just professed her love for Nathan with all her heart.

Nathan is Prats’ son with her late husband, Anthony Linsangan. After Linsangan passed away, the actress remarried and tied the knot with VJ Yambao. They have two children, Nala and Nolan.

