Iñigo Pascual to release 'All Out of Love' cover

MANILA -- Singer-actor Iñigo Pascual is set to release his version of the Air Supply classic "All Out of Love" on February 5 in collaboration with music producer Moophs.

Pascual is set to croon about the empty feeling of losing a significant other over a guitar-driven trap ballad setting from Moophs.



This release is the first in Tarsier Records’ series of Air Supply remakes for 2021, which is also aligned with the duo’s Valentine’s Day US campaign.



“All Out Of Love” was originally written by Graham Russell and Clive Davis. It peaked at No. 2 in the United States’ Hot 100, reached No. 11 in UK’s Top 40, and was one of the “100 Greatest Love Songs” in VH1’s list in 2003.



“All Out Of Love” is the latest collaboration between Pascual and Moophs, who recently released the dancehall-pop tune “Always,” which became part of Apple Music’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2020.”

They also joined a band of international artists for “RISE” -- a cross-cultural unity track featuring Eric Bellinger (USA), Sam Concepcion (PH), Zee Avi (Malaysia), and Vince Nantes (USA).



The two artists are also behind the island pop track “Catching Feelings,” which has already garnered over 10 million streams on Spotify and over 100,000 dance challenge entries across various social media platforms.



