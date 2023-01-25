Madonna biopic put on hold due to singer's world tour

The planned biopic of musical icon Madonna has been put on hold indefinitely, Variety reported, citing multiple sources.

The 62-year-old, whose four-decade career as a singer, actress and cultural touchstone, was supposed to direct her biopic with Julia Garner reportedly taking on the lead role.

Madonna was also supposed to co-write it with Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of coming-of-age dramedy "Juno" (2007).

Madonna, responsible for hits such as "Like a Prayer," "Material Girl" and "Like a Virgin," is one of the most prolific artists of her time, having sold 335 million albums.

She made her film debut in 1985's "Desperately Seeking Susan" and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for 1996's "Evita" before directing and co-writing "W.E." in 2011.

Early this month, Madonna announced a massive global tour paying homage to her more than four-decade long career.

The 35-city string of dates will kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, with stops in US cities including Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, where her storied rise to superstardom began.

"The Celebration Tour" will continue in Europe into the fall, with stops including London, Barcelona and Paris, with a final show in Amsterdam on December 1.