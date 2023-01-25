'Dirty Linen': How Alexa plotted entry in Fiero's mansion as Mila

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) had an intricate yet successful plan to reenter the mansion of the Fieros in order to seek revenge for the death of her mother.

In the second episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Tuesday, Alexa applied as a maid for the Fieros and both Max (Christian Bables) and Lala (Jennica Garcia) agreed to help her.

Lala disguised as an elder crossing the street which will make Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) lose his balance and bump into Alexa, now using her new persona as Mila.

Matriach Cielo (Tessie Tomas) gave Mila P150,000 to cover up the incident but she asked if she can apply for a job instead but was declined.

But when one of the maids of the Fieros was caught with the watch of Feliz (Angel Aquino) -- which was actually planted -- Mila got a callback to the mansion.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

WATCH THE EPISODE HERE: