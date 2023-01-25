Photo from Chito Miranda's Facebook page

MANILA – Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda and rapper Flow G have collaborated for a new project.

Miranda teased on his social media accounts that he and the member of Ex Battalion have finished recording the “jam” they planned nearly three years ago.

According to the singer, it was in 2020 when Flow G messaged him for a possible collaboration. And last Tuesday, the two finally got it into motion.

“Kagabi, tinutukan at tinapos na namin. Dinner muna sa Amare, tapos tambay sandali, tapos diretso sa Miranda resthouse para mag-set up, tapos recording, tapos tambay sandali, tapos recording ulit, tapos tambay ulit after,” Miranda shared.

The Parokya vocalist also praised Flow G for his talent and passion.

“Napakabait talaga nitong mga 'to kahit mga mukha silang salbahe hehe! They know what they want, and they know what they're doing, and they go after it, and get it done... sobrang galing nitong mga 'to, regardless what others say or think,” he said.

According to Miranda, they will release the song after Flow G finishes the sound mixing.

Flow G is also expected to jam with Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope on February 10 at 12Monkeys in a benefit show for Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee.

Chee Kee is in ICU and battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia, according to Miranda.

Last week, Miranda took the social media to ask friends and the public to pitch in financially to help defray Chee Kee's mounting hospital bills, as the band gears up to play benefit gigs for its guitarist.

