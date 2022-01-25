Maricel Soriano breaks new ground on social media, Hollywood

MANILA -- Five decades into her colorful showbiz career, Maricel Soriano is still breaking new ground.

She’s thriving on social media, recently earning her YouTube Silver Play Button award for gaining 100,000 subscribers. To date she has amassed 125,000 subscribers in her Maricel Marya Channel.

Surprisingly, the Diamond Star’s sons Marron and Sebastien support her platform where she starts off with her tagline, “Hello! Maganda ba ako ?!” It’s also being supported by Soriano’s brother Mel Martinez, niece Meryl Soriano and other family members.

The big buzz also is Soriano’s inclusion as one of the stars in the upcoming Hollywood rom-com “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader.”

Starring Filipino-American actresses and co-writers Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco, the movie has already stirred the fandom of Soriano even though its shoot will start much later this year in Guam and Hawaii.

“Yes, there was an offer and she’s interested. We’re open to do it,“ the actress’ handler Veana Fores told ABS-CBN News Tuesday, also citing the excitement of Soriano’s fans with the project.

In its January 22 report, Fores and talent manager Biboy Arboleda were cited by Variety magazine as the actress’ reps who were contacted by Hollywood producer Jhett Tolentino for the project where Soriano will play the cancer -tricken mother of a transgender movie star.

In her social media post, Valdez raved over the prospect of acting with Soriano, whom she called a “legendary star.”

“She was always our first choice and my mom and I would watch all her movies growing up,“ said Valdez who clinched a 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for her lead role in the LGBTQ feature “Razor Tongue."

“I am completely besides with myself and happy tears! Thank you to my incredible team for never doubting me one bit and helping me make my Filipino heart’s dreams come true!”