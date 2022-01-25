LOOK: Angela Ken featured on Times Square billboard

MANILA -- Singer Angela Ken is the latest Filipino artist featured on digital billboard on Times Square in New York City.

In an Instagram post, Ken shared her disbelief and gratitude for achieving her new milestone as an artist.

According to Ken, she has been featured as part of Spotify’s EQUAL Philippines playlist.

"Papa God, do I deserve these things? I am out of words.. and words will never be enough talaga how blessed I am to have amazing people in my life. All I can say is never ever everrr give up on your dreams, my angels. Darating din tayong lahat, maniwala lang tayo sa Panginoon at sa sarili natin! PH REPRESENT! " wrote Ken, as she thanked all those who are part of her latest accomplishment and "for supporting my music and the music of women around the world."



Ken recently dropped her latest single "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna," which aims to make someone feel loved and worthy.

Aside from Ken, singer KZ Tandingan, Ylona Garcia and Nadine Lustre also made it to NYC as part of the EQUAL Music Program and also had billboards at Times Square.

