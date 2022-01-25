Hale's Champ Lui Pio marries partner Claire Nery

MANILA – Musician Champ Lui Pio is now a married man after exchanging I do's with his partner Claire Nery.

On Instagram, the Hale frontman shared photos from their wedding attended by their family and a few of their close friends.

Their three-year old son Caden was also in attendance wearing a Barong Tagalog similar to Lui Pio’s.

The ceremony took place at the St. James the Great Parish in Alabang on Monday.

Earlier this month, the couple posted on social media their dreamy pre-nuptial photos showing them in laidback outfits by the beach in La Union.